New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis appears to shave iconic unibrow

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 31, 2018 7:19 PM ET

 

Anthony Davis is, apparently, no longer The Unibrow.

Anthony Davis posted a video of himself shaving the middle portion of his iconically connected eyebrows, which had given him one of the more visually recognized nicknames in recent NBA history. His motivation appeared to be popular opinion, as his Instagram post read, "The people have spoken, time for a little change..."

A post shared by Anthony Davis (@antdavis23) on

 

Davis's makeover comes in the midst of a frenetic playoff push in the Western Conference, where his Pelicans currently hold a two-game lead for the eighth and final playoff spot. Davis has kept New Orleans afloat despite the season-ending Achilles injury to fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per contest.

Keep in mind, this video was posted the day before April Fool's Day. Several social media users have commented with opinions that it could be a faked shave job. Viewers will know for sure when the Pelicans host the Thunder on Sunday.

