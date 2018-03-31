Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram placed in concussion protocol

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has been placed in the NBA concussion protocol, the team announced on Saturday. The decision came after he was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms the morning after suffering an in-game blow to the head during a loss to the Bucks.

— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 31, 2018

Ingram, who was taken with the second overall pick in 2016, is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest this season. The Lakers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but their 33 wins are already the most they've had since the 2012-13 campaign.