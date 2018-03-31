Around The League
Around The League

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram placed in concussion protocol

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 31, 2018 6:40 PM ET

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has been placed in the NBA concussion protocol, the team announced on Saturday. The decision came after he was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms the morning after suffering an in-game blow to the head during a loss to the Bucks.

Ingram, who was taken with the second overall pick in 2016, is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest this season.  The Lakers have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but their 33 wins are already the most they've had since the 2012-13 campaign.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.