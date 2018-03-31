Cleveland Cavaliers' George Hill out for Sunday's game with sprained ankle

George Hill left last night’s game in the second half with a left ankle injury and did not return to play. Additional evaluation and an MRI today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a left ankle sprain. He is out for tomorrow night’s game vs. Dallas and will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury with his status being updated as appropriate.

Kyle Korver continues to receive treatment for his right foot soreness. He remains out for tomorrow night’s game vs Dallas.