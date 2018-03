NEW YORK -- Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 8:43 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ 103-92 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 29 at American Airlines Arena.