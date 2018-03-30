LeBron James logs 867th straight double-digit scoring game to break Michael Jordan's record

LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan in one measure of scoring consistency Friday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the New Orleans Pelicans.

With a two-handed dunk over Solomon Hill in the first quarter, James reached double figures in scoring for the 867th consecutive game, breaking the all-time record set by Jordan.

During a stoppage in play, James was the given the ball and he received a standing ovation from the crowd at Quicken Loans Arena.



867 straight games scoring in double-figures. @KingJames just broke Michael Jordan’s record for the most consecutive double-figure games in @NBAHistory. #StriveForGreatness 🚀 pic.twitter.com/hRvl60VHrJ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 31, 2018



The last time James failed to score at least 10 points was on Jan. 5, 2007, when he scored eight points on 3-of-13 shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks. In the time since, he has won three NBA championships, left Cleveland for Miami and returned, and established himself as one of the best players in league history.

Jordan's streak lasted from March 25, 1986 through Dec. 26, 2001, while playing for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. James had tied the mark two nights earlier against the team Jordan owns -- the Charlotte Hornets.

To put the streak in context, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third at 787 games, followed by Karl Malone at 575.

No active player is within 600 games of James' streak: James Harden has reached double figures in 257 games, followed by DeMarcus Cousins (162) and Damian Lillard (133).