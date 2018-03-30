Around The League
Houston Rockets clinch No. 1 seed in Western Conference playoffs

The Rockets will officially be the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

For the past three seasons, the Golden State Warriors have held the league's best record and No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. This postseason the Houston Rockets will be the team on top of the West standings with home-court advantage.

Houston clinched the conference's top seed following Golden State's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.

Clinching the league's best record as well as home court throughout the playoffs could come as early as Saturday. If the Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns on Friday and the Toronto Raptors fall to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, Houston will have locked in home-court advantage against any Eastern Conference opponent should they make The Finals.

Here's a look at the current playoff picture.

