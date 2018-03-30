Horry Scale: Gerald Green's corner 3 caps Houston Rockets' comeback victory over Phoenix Suns

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.

* * *

One night after clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets continued the celebration with a 104-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

After trailing by as many as 21 points, Gerald Green drilled a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a perfect homestand for the Rockets, who have now won 11 straight.



DIFFICULTY: With 1.4 seconds remaining, Green darted to the corner as his defender glanced at Harden. Green was wide open as he took the inbounds pass from Trevor Ariza. It was a simple catch-and-shoot scenario, and Green calmly launched the 3-pointer as time expired.

GAME SITUATION: James Harden, who had been 0 for 7 from beyond the arc, hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left before rookie Josh Jackson buried a jumper to put Phoenix ahead 103-101. It was beginning to look like a classic letdown after clinching home court in the West playoffs the night before.

CELEBRATION: Green's teammates mobbed him after the shot and he ended up on his back with a huge grin on his face. When he got to his feet, Green high-fived the Rockets' mascot and continued the celebration at center court with Harden amid a chorus of cheers from the fans.

GRADE: Playing without Chris Paul and Eric Gordon, the Rockets seemed uninspired most of the game before flipping the switch in the fourth quarter. A loss to the Suns would have been embarrassing. Instead,the party continued thanks to Gerald Green. Two-and-a-half Horrys.