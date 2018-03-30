Around The League
Kevin Love questionable, Kyle Korver out tonight vs. New Orleans Pelicans

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 30, 2018 11:20 AM ET

* Tonight on ESPN:  Pelicans vs. Cavaliers (8 ET)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without one of their top 3-point shooters again. But, they are awaiting word on whether or not their All-Star forward will miss tonight's game, too.

Guard Kyle Korver has rejoined the team after being excused by the team following the death of his brother, whose funeral was in the family's native Iowa on Monday. However, he won't play tonight due to soreness in his right foot. 

Forward Kevin Love is questionable tonight as he continues to go through the NBA's concussion protocol. Love suffered his injury on Tuesday night in a loss to the Miami Heat and missed the Cavs' last game, a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Love's status will be shaped by how he fares at today's morning shootaround and how he feels leading into the game. 

Love suffered his injury when he tried to take a charge on Heat center Jordan Mickey, who knocked loose one of Love's front teeth. After laying on the court for a minute, Love walked to the locker room and missed the rest of the first quarter. The team announced on Wednesday he would miss the game to enter the NBA's concussion protocol

The game against the Heat marked Love's fifth game back after missing 21 games with a broken bone in his left hand. He was averaging 20.3 points and 10 rebounds in his first four games.

Kevin Love suffered his injuries in a loss Tuesday to the Heat.

