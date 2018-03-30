Kevin Love questionable, Kyle Korver out tonight vs. New Orleans Pelicans

* Tonight on ESPN: Pelicans vs. Cavaliers (8 ET)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without one of their top 3-point shooters again. But, they are awaiting word on whether or not their All-Star forward will miss tonight's game, too.

Guard Kyle Korver has rejoined the team after being excused by the team following the death of his brother, whose funeral was in the family's native Iowa on Monday. However, he won't play tonight due to soreness in his right foot.

Forward Kevin Love is questionable tonight as he continues to go through the NBA's concussion protocol. Love suffered his injury on Tuesday night in a loss to the Miami Heat and missed the Cavs' last game, a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Love's status will be shaped by how he fares at today's morning shootaround and how he feels leading into the game.

Kevin Love is getting up shots at shootaround Friday morning pic.twitter.com/aA8mjwaNEL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 30, 2018

Kyle Korver is out tonight. Still resting his foot injury. Kevin Love is questionable — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) March 30, 2018

#Cavs Kyle Korver has rejoined the team. But is OUT with right foot soreness tonight. Kevin Love is listed as questionable. Love needs to feel good this afternoon and see how he responds after shootaround this morning. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 30, 2018

Kyle Korver (right foot soreness) is out tonight vs New Orleans. Kevin Love (concussion protocol) is questionable - it will be dependent on how he responds to participating in shootaround this morning. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 30, 2018

Love suffered his injury when he tried to take a charge on Heat center Jordan Mickey, who knocked loose one of Love's front teeth. After laying on the court for a minute, Love walked to the locker room and missed the rest of the first quarter. The team announced on Wednesday he would miss the game to enter the NBA's concussion protocol.

The game against the Heat marked Love's fifth game back after missing 21 games with a broken bone in his left hand. He was averaging 20.3 points and 10 rebounds in his first four games.

* * *