Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter injures ankle vs. Pistons

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 29, 2018 8:51 PM ET

 

Otto Porter suffered a right ankle injury against Detroit on Thursday.

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter suffered a right ankle sprain in the third quarter of Thursday night's game and is doubtful to return, the team announced.

Porter was defending Pistons swingman Stanley Johnson when the injury occurred. He is averaging career-highs in points (14.7), rebounds (6.5), assists (2.1) and steals (1.6) per contest while shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range this season.

Entering Thursday night's games, the Wizards (41-33) were in sixth place, 2.5 games behind fifth-place Indiana.

