Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter injures ankle vs. Pistons

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter suffered a right ankle sprain in the third quarter of Thursday night's game and is doubtful to return, the team announced.

Injury Update: Otto Porter Jr. (sprained right ankle) doubtful to return tonight #WizPistons — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 30, 2018

Porter was defending Pistons swingman Stanley Johnson when the injury occurred. He is averaging career-highs in points (14.7), rebounds (6.5), assists (2.1) and steals (1.6) per contest while shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range this season.

Entering Thursday night's games, the Wizards (41-33) were in sixth place, 2.5 games behind fifth-place Indiana.