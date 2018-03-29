Around The League
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball leaves game with knee contusion, will have precautionary MRI

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 29, 2018 1:10 AM ET

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball exited Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter after suffering a left knee contusion.

Ball suffered the injury after knocking knees with Dirk Nowitzki. Ball was able to walk to the bench where he had his knee wrapped up for a few minutes before being taken back to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the game.

Ball will undergo a precautionary MRI on Thursday, but coach Luke Walton did not believe the injury was serious.
 


The left knee is the same one that Ball injured in January, when the rookie missed 16 games with a MCL sprain.

Ball finished with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting with five assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes. The Lakers won 103-93.

