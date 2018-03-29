Around The League
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could return Saturday vs. Kings

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 29, 2018 9:04 PM ET

Golden State may get a third All-Star back in its lineup this weekend.

Before Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that shooting guard Klay Thompson could return as soon as Saturday. The four-time All-Star has been out since March 11 with a fractured right thumb.

The Warriors have lost their last two games while playing without Thompson, Stephen Curry (ankle), Kevin Durant (rib) and Draymond Green (abdominal contusion).  Durant and Green were slated to make their respective returns Thursday night against the Bucks.

Thompson is averaging 19.7 points per contest whil shooting 44.3 percent from 3-point range this season.

