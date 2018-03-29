Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson could return Saturday vs. Kings

Golden State may get a third All-Star back in its lineup this weekend.

Before Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that shooting guard Klay Thompson could return as soon as Saturday. The four-time All-Star has been out since March 11 with a fractured right thumb.

Steve Kerr said he hopes Klay Thompson can return this weekend: "Possibly Saturday." They also play on Sunday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 30, 2018

Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson could return on Saturday or Sunday — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 30, 2018

The Warriors have lost their last two games while playing without Thompson, Stephen Curry (ankle), Kevin Durant (rib) and Draymond Green (abdominal contusion). Durant and Green were slated to make their respective returns Thursday night against the Bucks.

Thompson is averaging 19.7 points per contest whil shooting 44.3 percent from 3-point range this season.