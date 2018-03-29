Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant ejected before halftime vs. Bucks

Just when it appeared the Warriors were getting their All-Stars back, one of them was forced to exit early due not to an injury, but an ejection.

During Thursday nigth's contest against Milwaukee, Kevin Durant received two consecutive technical fouls after vehemently arguing a non-call on the previous possession. The star forward felt he had been fouled on a drive to the rim.

Though the Warriors came up with the offensive rebound, Durant ignored the ensuing play in order to confront the baseline official. His persistence earned him a one-way ticket to the locker room just seconds before the first half concluded.

The technical fouls were Durant's 13th and 14th of the season, respectively. The occasion also marked his fifth ejection of the season. He left the game after producing 10 points, six assists and three rebounds in 17 minutes of action.