Detroit Pistons memorialize career of Zeke Upshaw with honorary call-up

DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit Pistons General Manager Jeff Bower announced today that the team is memorializing the basketball career of Zeke Upshaw by executing an honorary call-up that coincides with tonight’s game vs. Washington.

“Zeke was a special player for the Grand Rapids Drive and as the G League affiliate for our organization, many of our staffers had the opportunity to spend time with this terrific young man,” Bower said. “His spirit and commitment on and off the court embodied all the traits we look for in players who suit up for the Detroit Pistons. As we look to memorialize Zeke’s basketball career and continue to support his family during this tragically difficult time, executing an honorary call-up recognizes his standing as a member of the Pistons family.”

Upshaw was a two-year player for the Grand Rapids Drive, the NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons. He was drafted in the fourth round of the G League’s Developmental Draft in 2016. Undrafted by the NBA, the 6-foot-6 forward previously played overseas before joining the Drive. Upshaw appeared in 41 games with the Drive this season, averaging 8.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game. The Chicago native played three seasons collegiately at Illinois State and one year at Hofstra where he averaged 19.8 points and 4.8 rebounds during his senior season (2013-14).