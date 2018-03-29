Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin out vs. Wizards with right ankle contusion

Detroit forward Blake Griffin will miss Thursday night's game against Washington with a right ankle contusion, per Pistons.com's Keith Langlois. The first year Piston has played less than 30 minutes in each of the last two games.

The Pistons have won four of their last five contests, all against lottery-bound teams. They trail Milwaukee by five games for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Since being traded to Detroit mid-season, Griffin is averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. If the Pistons miss the playoffs, it would mark the first time in his career that Griffin has not played int he postseason. His last six playoff appearances all came with the LA Clippers.