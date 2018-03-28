Around The League
LeBron James runs double-digit streak to 866 games, tying Michael Jordan's all-time record

From NBA.com Staff

Mar 28, 2018 7:58 PM ET

 

LeBron James matched Michael Jordan's 17-year-old mark when he dunked off a lob pass from JR Smith.

With an empahtic dunk off a lob from JR Smith in the second quarter, LeBron James reached double figures in his 866th consecutive game, equaling Michael Jordan's all-time record.

And James did it against the team Jordan owns -- the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan's streak lasted from March 25, 1986 through Dec. 26, 2001, while playing for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.
 

Most Consecutive Games With At Least 10 Points
PlayerNo.Span
Michael Jordan866March 1986 to Dec. 2001
LeBron James866Jan. 2007 to present
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar787Dec. 1977 to Dec. 1987
Karl Malone575Dec. 1991 to March 1999
Kevin Durant562March 2009 to Feb. 2017


The last time James did not score at least 10 points was Jan. 5, 2007, against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he scored eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.

James can break Jordan's record Friday night when the Cavaliers host the New Orleans Pelicans.

