LeBron James runs double-digit streak to 866 games, tying Michael Jordan's all-time record

With an empahtic dunk off a lob from JR Smith in the second quarter, LeBron James reached double figures in his 866th consecutive game, equaling Michael Jordan's all-time record.

And James did it against the team Jordan owns -- the Charlotte Hornets.

Jordan's streak lasted from March 25, 1986 through Dec. 26, 2001, while playing for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.



Most Consecutive Games With At Least 10 Points