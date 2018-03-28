LeBron James on season's Kia MVP chase: 'I would vote for me'

MIAMI (AP) -- LeBron James has someone in mind for the MVP award this season.

Himself.

This is a season where prohibitive MVP favorite James Harden has done phenomenal things with NBA-leading Houston, where reigning MVP Russell Westbrook has been fantastic again for Oklahoma City, and where Anthony Davis has found a new stratosphere to take his game, especially after New Orleans lost DeMarcus Cousins.

James raves about them all. But ...

“I would vote for me,” James told The Associated Press. “The body of work, how I’m doing it, what’s been happening with our team all year long, how we’ve got so many injuries and things of that nature, guys in and out, to be able to still keep this thing afloat, I definitely would vote me.”

It’s not an unreasonable take.

All season long, LeBron James has played at an MVP-type level for the Cavs.

His numbers this season compare favorably -- or exceed -- the five-season run between 2008-09 and 2012-13 where he won the MVP award four times. His averages then: 27.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 52 percent shooting while playing 38 minutes per game.

This season’s numbers: 27.4 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds on 55 percent shooting.

They are MVP-worthy, without question.

“He’s continued to prove everybody wrong and find new levels,” said Miami guard Dwyane Wade, James’ longtime friend and two-time former teammate. “In his 15th season, to be 33 years of age and to be playing the way he’s playing, as consistent as he’s playing, that is as impressive as anything that anybody has ever done.”

Averaging 27 points, nine assists and eight rebounds is an NBA rarity.