Kemba Walker passes Dell Curry to become Charlotte Hornets' all-time leading scorer

STEVE REED | Associated Press

Mar 28, 2018 9:33 PM ET

 

Kemba Walker has spent his entire career in Charlotte, averaging over 20 ppg the past three seasons.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kemba Walker has become the Charlotte Hornets' career scoring leader.

The 6-foot point guard broke Dell Curry's record of 9,839 points with a reverse layup with 20 seconds left in the Hornets' 118-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Walker entered the game needing 20 points to eclipse the mark. He scored 21.

The 27-year-old Walker broke down in tears after breaking the mark.
 

 

“I’m really happy for Kemba. Becoming a franchise’s all-time leading scorer is a big accomplishment and it’s a testament to his hard work, dedication and passion for the game of basketball," said Hornets chairman Michael Jordan. "He exemplifies what it means to be a Hornet. His effort, leadership and commitment to our team and the City of Charlotte is second to none. I’m proud to have him on our team. Congratulations, Kemba!”

Walker said earlier in the day following shootaround that he was eager to break the record in front of the home crowd -- and Curry.

Curry, the father of two-time league MVP Stephen Curry, works as broadcaster for the Hornets. He was on hand for the record-breaking night, which Walker says "is really cool."

