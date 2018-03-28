Al Horford (ankle) questionable, Marcus Morris (ankle) out vs. Utah Jazz

* Tonight on ESPN: Celtics vs. Jazz (9:30 ET)

The Boston Celtics already have a thinned backcourt due to injury. Their frontcourt could be less deep as well tonight, too.

All-Star center Al Horford is questionable with a left ankle sprain, while forward Marcus Morris says he will not play because of a right ankle sprain.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Al Horford (left ankle sprain) is questionable for tonight, according to Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 28, 2018

#NEBHInjuryReport: Marcus Morris (sprained right ankle) says he will not play tonight against Utah. pic.twitter.com/Mw5JLVqLrG — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 28, 2018

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving had surgery on his left knee last week and is expected to miss three to six weeks. Fellow guard Marcus Smart had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb on March 16 and is expected to be out six to eight weeks. Center Daniel Theis was lost for the season after having knee surgery on March 12.

In an effort to add some depth to the roster, the Celtics signed former NBA guard and current Northern Arizona Suns player Xavier Silas to a 10-day deal. Silas last played in the NBA in 2011-12 with the Philadelphia 76ers and has been in the NBA G League from 2011-12 to 2017-18. He averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 43 G League games this season.