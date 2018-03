NEW YORK – Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner has been fined $10,000 for making an inappropriate gesture on the playing court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter of the Trail Blazers’ 108-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 25 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.