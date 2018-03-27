Playing playoff 'spoiler' as season ends not No. 1 goal for lottery-bound teams

Teams near the bottom of the standings are far less interested in 2018 in moral victories or instilling some noble sense of competition and winning – as if pluckiness in March or April would survive a long offseason of player movement, roster overhauls and other changes. Rather, they (or at least their management teams) are eager to close out an already difficult season by salting away as many lottery chances down the stretch as they can snag.

The ol’ game of scoreboard watching ain’t what it used to be. “The Process” trumps the pride. There’s no bugler in the distance, because no cavalry is coming.

“It’s hard. Every day I’m watching the scores and I’m like, ‘Aw, man, c’mon, give us some help,’ ” Minnesota’s Taj Gibson said earlier this month. “Then we turn around, we end up playing them and they ... It’s just difficult.”

The slate of games on April 9 would seem like a spoiler’s paradise: Sacramento at San Antonio, Cleveland at New York, Orlando at Milwaukee, Memphis back at Minnesota. Based on what just transpired at Target Center, a bunch of also-rans could seriously tinker with the playoff bracket.

Except they’re not incentivized to do so, to use current jargon.

So, Gibson said: “You just have to go out there and worry about yourself. You can’t depend on anybody to try to win games for you.”

Traditionally this would have been a ripe season for spoilers, given how tightly grouped the final four or five playoff slots are in each conference. Factor in the Nuggets and the LA Clippers in the West and there are “upset” opportunities nearly every night for lottery-bound teams.

After beating Minnesota, the Grizzlies said lots of good things about playing the right way and working hard. But none of them seemed to express any zeal for jamming a stick in the Wolves’ gears.

“It’s always good to win, it kind of confirms and reassures guys,” Grizzlies center Marc Gasol said.

Said coach J.B. Bickerstaff: “We don’t sulk, we don’t moan, we don’t whine. We show up and we work, and they bought into that and they have been willing to do it.”