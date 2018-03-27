NBA Digital to offer more League Pass options next season

NBA Digital today announced plans for NBA League Pass to provide an innovative, first-of-its-kind experience that will allow fans to purchase and watch live NBA games in-progress at a reduced price. The new offering will be available for all NBA League Pass games beginning with the 2018-19 regular season.

The announcement was made by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Turner President David Levy at the Bleacher Report offices in New York, as Turner also introduced “Bleacher Report Live” as its new live sports streaming service.

Available to all fans via the NBA App and NBA.com, as well as B/R Live, the new NBA League Pass offering will provide fans with real-time access to live NBA action including pivotal matchups, record-setting performances and incredible comebacks. Additional details on the new product feature and pricing will be announced at a later date.

NBA League Pass, the out-of-market live game service, currently offers fans a full array of options including a traditional, comprehensive full season package, along with NBA League Pass Premium, Team Pass and Single Game.

Additionally, Turner Sports today announced its new B/R Live streaming service will distribute NBA League Pass – single games and the new offering – beginning with the 2018-19 regular season. Fans will have access to nearly 1,000 live out-of-market NBA games through Turner’s new direct-to-consumer platform.

“The distribution of content continues to evolve and Turner has invested in creating and delivering premium, multi-platform experiences including our soon-to-be-launched B/R Live sports streaming service,” said David Levy, President of Turner. “Our long-standing partnership with the NBA has been led by a shared vision to provide fans with the most engaging experiences that match a wide variety of viewing preferences. This is a game-changing initiative to provide fans with personalized access to premium NBA content. From games on TNT and NBA TV or the volume of out-of-market games through NBA League Pass, to the defining moments of a thrilling matchup with a compelling story arc, we’ll have it covered.”

“This offering is a new and exciting way for fans to experience live NBA action," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. "Turner Sports shares our commitment to innovation and to making our games even more accessible.”

The extensive collection of NBA League Pass games is the latest content offering added to Turner’s premium live streaming service, joining previously announced UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches, NCAA Championships and more, that will be among the thousands of live events offered through the platform. Turner’s new B/R Live streaming service will launch Saturday, April 7.