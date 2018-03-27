Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love leaves game with injury to mouth

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will need some dental work done soon.

After taking an elbow to the face against the Miami Heat, Love headed to the locker room with one of his front teeth noticeably out of place.

Love was re-evaluated at halftime and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The five-time All-Star recently returned from a broken left hand injury, playing five games (5-0) heading into Tuesday's contest in Miami. Love scored one point in seven minutes before leaving the game.