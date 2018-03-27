Around The League
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love leaves game with injury to mouth

From NBA.com Staff

Mar 27, 2018 9:50 PM ET

 

Kevin Love takes an elbow to the mouth and has to leave the game.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will need some dental work done soon.

After taking an elbow to the face against the Miami Heat, Love headed to the locker room with one of his front teeth noticeably out of place.

Love was re-evaluated at halftime and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The five-time All-Star recently returned from a broken left hand injury, playing five games (5-0) heading into Tuesday's contest in Miami. Love scored one point in seven minutes before leaving the game.

