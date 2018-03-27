Report: Kevin Durant says he'll return on Thursday

While the Golden State Warriors won't be at full strength anymore this regular season, the team expects to get some of its top talent back on the floor soon.

"I'm playing Thursday," Kevin Durant said to ESPN, referring to Thursday's home game against Milwaukee (10:30 ET, TNT). Durant has missed the past six games with a rib injury.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also said he expects to have his star forward back in uniform for Thursday's matchup, which will be one of three home games (eight overall) left this season for Golden State.

Durant is averaging 26.6 points, 5.4 assists, 6.8 rebounds and a career-high 1.9 blocks this season.

The Warriors currently sit second in the Western Conference with a 54-19 record.