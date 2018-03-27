Draymond Green (illness) out against Indiana Pacers

The Warriors were hoping Draymond Green could play tonight against the Indiana Pacers after he went through practice yesterday. But he has been ruled out due to flu-like symptoms and a throat infection.

Green is among the list of Warriors All-Stars still sidelined.

Earlier this week, coach Steve Kerr said he has no doubt about how good his team is -- with or without All-Star and former Kia MVP Stephen Curry. Before Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz, he told reporters “Regular season or playoffs, we can beat anybody in the league without Steph."

He and his team will get plenty of chances at that in the coming weeks as Curry's Grade 2 MCL sprain will keep him out at least three weeks and the first round of the playoffs. Kerr has had to make do of late without Green (pelvic contusion, flu), Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) and Kevin Durant (fractured rib cartilage).

Durant, however, says he'll play Thursday night's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks (10:30 ET, TNT).