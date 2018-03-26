Report: Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas goes to New York for hip evaluation

The pain in Isaiah Thomas's hip has not subsided, and the Lakers guard has reportedly traveled across the country to seek further medical evaluation.

According to Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell, the two-time All-Star guard has gone to New York in hopes of finding a solution for the injury that has compromised his ability to play since last year's postseason. Thomas has played in just 17 games this season after initially suffering the injury with the Boston Celtics last spring.

Isaiah Thomas is not with the Lakers today, as he is going to New York to evaluate options for his hip. He missed last game due to soreness in the hip, and was ruled out of tonight’s game previously. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 26, 2018

Thomas has only shown flashes of the player that rocketed to stardom with the Celtics. Overall, he is shooting a career-worst 38.3 percent from the field while committing a career-high 3.2 turnovers per contest.

The Cavaliers, who dealt Kyrie Irving in exchange for Thomas during the offseason, quickly moved on from the 5-9 point guard once it became clear he was not the same player. Cleveland dealt him to Los Angeles in February, where he hoped to re-establish at least some of his value before hitting unrestricted free agency this summer. Potential suitors, however, will likely want to know exactly how healthy he is.

Thomas, it appears, would like to know that as well.