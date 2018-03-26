Around The League
Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz returns from shoulder injury

The Associated Press

Mar 26, 2018 5:36 PM ET

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz is set to play in his first game since Oct. 23.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Markelle Fultz returned to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup on Monday night vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Coach Brett Brown made the surprise announcement of Fultz' availability before the Sixers' game against Denver. Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, came off the bench with about three minutes left in the first quarter.

Fultz played the 76ers' first four games of the season but has been sidelined since Oct. 23.

Fultz was ruled out indefinitely with soreness and a scapular muscle imbalance in the shoulder. The team announced Dec. 9 the soreness was gone, the imbalance had been resolved, and he was going to participate in "elevated on-court basketball activities." Then on Jan. 2, the team announced Fultz had been cleared to begin the final stage of his "return-to-play program."

Fultz averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his four games this season.

