Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz returns from shoulder injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Markelle Fultz returned to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup on Monday night vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Coach Brett Brown made the surprise announcement of Fultz' availability before the Sixers' game against Denver. Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft, came off the bench with about three minutes left in the first quarter.

.@MarkelleF is available to play tonight. — x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 26, 2018

Coach talks about @MarkelleF returning to action tonight. #HereTheyComepic.twitter.com/0izBAYTspN — x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 26, 2018

Fultz played the 76ers' first four games of the season but has been sidelined since Oct. 23.

Fultz was ruled out indefinitely with soreness and a scapular muscle imbalance in the shoulder. The team announced Dec. 9 the soreness was gone, the imbalance had been resolved, and he was going to participate in "elevated on-court basketball activities." Then on Jan. 2, the team announced Fultz had been cleared to begin the final stage of his "return-to-play program."

Fultz averaged 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his four games this season.