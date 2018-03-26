DA's Morning Tip
DA's Top 15 Rankings: Cleveland Cavaliers' offense starting to hum

David Aldridge

David Aldridge TNT Analyst

Archive

Mar 26, 2018 9:05 AM ET

Cleveland is averaging 124.3 points per game over its last four games.

(Last week’s record in parenthesis; last week’s ranking in brackets)

1) Houston Rockets (4-0) [1]: Their win on Saturday against the Pelicans set a single-season franchise record (59) -- which they added to on Sunday in beating the Hawks.

 
On Sunday night, the Rockets picked up their 60th win of 2017-18.

2) Toronto Raptors (2-2) [2]: Just their seventh home loss of the season Sunday.

3) Golden State Warriors (1-2) [3]: Three weeks of relatively meaningless basketball to follow.

 
Should the Warriors be concerned about the injuries befalling their stars?

4) Cleveland Cavaliers (4-0) [7]: Ignore the Cavs’ chances to run right back to The Finals at your peril. Cleveland is averaging a cool 124.3 points per game since Kevin Love’s return last Monday.

5) Boston Celtics (3-0) [5]: Must confess, I thought a “tension wire” was some kind of tissue in the body, like the iliotibial band, until someone explained that it is a piece of actual wire.

6) Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) [4]: They’re closing in on their first 50-win season in four years, and what would be their third under Terry Stotts.

 
Portland is thriving without a true No. 3 option on offense.

7) Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2) [6]: March Carmelo: 13 ppg, 17 total free throws in 11 games, 37.7 percent (52-138) from the floor.

8) New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) [9]: Three wins in three days is mighty impressive, no matter the caliber of the opponents.

9) San Antonio Spurs (3-1) [10]: I don’t even know you anymore, Spurs.

 
The Bucks beat the Spurs on Sunday to halt their win streak.

10) Utah Jazz (2-2) [8]: You hate to admit that Man Bun Ricky Rubio is superior to locks-a-flowin’ Ricky Rubio. But, there it is.

11) Philadelphia 76ers (4-0) [13]: With their win over Minnesota Saturday, the 76ers are guaranteed the franchise’s first winning season since 2004-05.

12) Indiana Pacers (3-1) [12]: The Pacers’ closing schedule, which looked daunting a couple of weeks ago -- two games with the Warriors -- is suddenly much less so, giving Indy a chance at capturing home court in the first round.

13) Washington Wizards (0-3) [11]: John Wall, white courtesy phone. John Wall, please answer white courtesy phone for an urgent message.

14) Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) [14]: Look at me, ma! I’m on “60 Minutes!” No, it’s after the Stormy Daniels thing. After.

15) Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) [15]: Nineteen straight games allowing 100 or more points (average 113.9 allowed per during that stretch).

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here andfollow him on Twitter.

