Morning Tip Q&A: Wes Unseld

Me: Did you think as those playoffs went on, I might not get too many more shots at this?

WU: I guarantee you that was my sense, and at one point I told the guys, as far as I’m concerned, this is my last shot at this thing. I made no bones about it. I felt if we didn’t do it this time I wasn’t going to get it done.

Me: Did the sweeps in ’71 and ’75 weigh on you?

Wes Unseld (left) and Elvin Hayes powered the Bullets to four Finals in the 1970s.

WU: Sure. It did. Because I’d been there before and it sort of slipped away, and I recalled we could have had it if things had gone right and we’d played a little better. But you’ve got to give the other teams credit, too. But I remember talking to (guard) Larry Wright, and I told Larry you’ve only going to get so many shots, and then somebody upstairs is going to say all right, you had it, it’s time to move to somebody else.

Me: That year, Portland was the defending champion and had been the prohibitive favorite to come out of the West again before Bill Walton went down. So what did you know about Seattle?

WU: I don’t remember. I’m sure they didn’t think we were going to be there, either. CBS didn’t think so. They thought it would be Philly.

Me: The Finals with Seattle were back and forth. What was it like playing in them?

WU: All I could think of going through it was this was my last shot. That was the only thing that I remember about The Finals. And the person I expressed it to -- probably wore the man out -- was Frank Herzog (the radio play-by-play man). I’m sure Frank got tired as hell of me. We had dinner together, would hang out together. That was the only thing I think I thought about. I wasn’t down about the things that I’d accomplished, but I just wanted to get over the hump that time.

Me: So in Game 7, there were two big plays -- your sixth man Charles Johnson hitting a halfcourt shot at the end of the third quarter, and Mitch Kupchak’s big three-point play with 1:30 left off a loose ball when you were just up by four. But it was 101-99 with 12 seconds left when the Sonics fouled you in the backcourt to put you on the line. So I could ask you what you were thinking when you went to the line --

WU: I was thinking I didn’t want to be there.

Me: Is that right?

WU: Yeah. Put somebody up there who could make ‘em.

Me: So great players get spooked then too, huh?

WU: Well, if great players tell the truth.

Me: So how did you calm your nerves?

WU: I don’t know. All I remember telling myself was ‘okay, when miss this one, you’re going to have to go back downcourt and you’re going to have to get a rebound or block a shot. Do something.’ That’s basically what I told myself. But I made one, and then I think (Bullets coach Dick) Motta called a timeout. And I’ve told him over the years, I said ‘what the hell you start coaching now for?’ Freezing me. I made it and he called time out. Make me think about it some more.

Me: But you made the last one, too.

WU: Yeah, I made it. It was not something I was wishing for.

Me: So you’re up four and then Dennis Johnson (who went 0 for 14 from the floor in that game) missed, and you got the last rebound.

WU: Yeah, I got it, and then I made my shovel pass up to Bobby.

Me: So was that ‘I see Bobby open down the floor’ or ‘get this ball out of my hands?’

WU: Get the ball out of my hands before they foul me again … get it away from me. In that time they could foul you off the ball. And I figured he could score before they fouled me. Then I ran for someplace to hide so they couldn’t foul me.

Wes Unseld coached the Bullets from 1987-94 and was a team executive after that.

Me: So he goes in for the breakaway dunk, and the game ends, and you’re champions. What do you recall as you were running off the floor?

WU: I wasn’t running anywhere. I was walking. I was as tired as I’ve ever been in my life. I remember walking off the court and somebody grabbed and said ‘no, you have to go this way.’ I remember thinking ‘everybody else went that way; why do I have to go this way?’ ‘Well, Mr. Pollin wants you to come this way.’ We went up to another little room and that’s when they had the trophy ceremony or something. I also remember walking off the court, and Motta runs over to me and says ‘pick me up.’ I remember saying ‘you’ve gotta be out of your mind. I can’t pick me up.’

Me: A lot of people in D.C. still remember that picture of you and Abe after the game. I know how close you were with him. I would imagine that you were probably happier for him than for yourself.

WU: Absolutely. I didn’t say what I wanted to say. I felt, you deserve this more than anybody. You not only went through the anguish of it, but, hell, you lost all the money. We still got paid. I really wanted to say something to him, and nothing came out. So I just gave him a hug. Most expensive hug he’s ever had.

Me: Have you kept in touch with the guys from that team?

WU: Pretty much. Elvin and I have gotten along, in all honesty, better now than we ever did when we played together. I’m very proud of our relationship. Dandridge, I see and talk to all the time. Phil (Chenier, who had his No. 45 jersey retired last Friday), of course, I see and talk to all the time. Kevin Grevey. Mitch, I haven’t talked to since I got out of the game. But I was glad to see all of those guys do well at some point.

The Wizards honored Wes Unseld (left) and their 1978 team in a ceremony last week.

Me: The 70s was the most democratic era in NBA history -- seven teams won titles in those 10 years. But there was no truly dominant team. Do you feel like people remember that era?

WU: Oh, see, I refuse to get into stuff like that. I had a bunch of guys, my era guys, that got pissed off when they were telling me something about the kid here with the Wizards now, John Wall. That type of stuff doesn’t bother me. I’ve had people tell me ‘somebody else deserved to be there more than you.’ That’s fine. I never put me there. I don’t give into that. I can never get into stuff like that. It just depends on when you play. I see guys now and they’re talking about how they’re scoring 30 points, 40 points. And I say ‘yeah, but you would have done it without any hands, ‘cause I’d have knocked them off.’

TWEET OF THE WEEK

Can I Venmo you? https://t.co/G4Zjz1UVFT — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) March 26, 2018

-- 76ers guard and former Duke star J.J. Redick (@JJRedick), Sunday, 8:07 p.m., to his Philly teammate and Kansas attendee Joel Embiid. Perhaps the two gentlemen had a difference of opinion as to which of Duke or Kansas would win Sunday’s regional final for a trip to the Final Four, and wagered a beverage of some kind. The Jayhawks won in overtime.

THEY SAID IT

“People talk about development or being able to see guys for next year. If you can’t be organized when somebody’s on the floor, one, you can’t evaluate them, and two, they’re hurting the ability of the other guys to play … younger players have to be able to play in a way on the floor where the team can function. Because otherwise you can say you’re evaluate them, but you’re screwing the other four guys up and you can’t evaluate them.”

-- Hornets coach Steve Clifford, to ESPN.com, on the fallacy of teams saying they’re “evaluating” young players late in the season, rather than just copping to the fact that they’re tanking.

“When he said that, I’m sure everybody saw it, but nobody took offense. Everybody was like, ‘Well, maybe he has a point.’ ”

-- Damian Lillard, to NBC Sports Northwest’s Jason Quick, on one of the turning points of the Portland Trail Blazers’ season -- when Maurice Harkless publicly criticized the team’s offense for being too dependent on Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.

“Nobody wants to play the Spurs in the first round. Nobody wants to play the Spurs, period. That’s what it is. They’re still the same team. The San Antonio Spurs are still the Spurs. They still play the right way. They’re still capable of beating any team on any given night, regardless of who they throw out there.”

-- Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston, to the San Francisco Chronicle, knowing all too well that no matter the record or forecast now, Zombie Spurs are always just around the corner, behind the next tree, ready to resume assimilating you into the collective.

