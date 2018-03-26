Markelle Fultz gives Philadelphia 76ers lift, gets bigger one in return

The Process has featured an unintentional step along the way to completion. For each of its individual members, there is a final initiation, a right of passage preceded by months of anticipation.

Fultz returns as Sixers blast Nuggets

Joel Embiid enjoyed the ritual two years and two foot surgeries after being drafted third overall in 2014. Fellow 2014 draftee Dario Saric basked in its glow after two years of playing overseas. Ben Simmons received the honor on opening night this season after his own foot issues delayed the debut of 2016's top overall pick.

On Monday, it was Markelle Fultz's turn.

After 68 games of waiting for and wondering about last summer's No. 1 overall pick, 76ers fans welcomed him back to The Process the same way they did his predecessors: with standing, unadulterated applause.

Markelle Fultz returns to the 76ers lineup and receives a standing ovation.

Initially, it appeared Fultz would not need such ceremony. He was the undisputed top overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, an offensive avalanche who could drive and shoot with equal ease. The only question about him was his potential fit next to Simmons, a forward who passed like Earvin Johnson and shot like Ervin Johnson. That didn't stop the Sixers from trading their third pick and a future pick for the right to draft him anyway.

Then, as the preseason got underway, something was wrong. Very wrong. Fultz couldn't shoot anymore. When he did, he looked different. Off. Broken.

The same could be said of his confidence, at least on the surface. Gone was the brazen bravado of his unquestioned talent. In its place was a list of deflected or partially answered questions about a mysterious shoulder injury. A cortisone shot didn't fix the problem. After four extremely forgettable regular season games, he was shut down indefinitely.

10 Before Tip examines the return of Markelle Fultz to the 76ers.

Over the next 68 games, Fultz became more myth than man. The 76ers would occasionally issue generic updates of his progress via physiotherapy. Grainy footage of Fultz's atrocious shooting practices surfaced on Twitter. At one point, general manager Bryan Colangelo admitted the 6-3 guard might not play this season at all. That statement came less than a week after Fultz had advanced to playing 5-on-5 scrimmages. Colangelo's comments described the saga best.

"There’s always a chance that he’s going to be out there soon, and there’s a chance that he’s not going to play this year," Colangelo said. "I can’t answer that question because we don’t know the answer to that."

On Monday, he (and the 76ers) could. Fultz was finally playing. When he stepped onto the hardwood for the first time since Oct. 23, all the stress, drama and angst over his absence melted away under the warmth of a standing ovation.

He rewarded that faith with an extremely rookie-like performance. His first official stats in his return were a turnover and a foul. He followed that up, however, with a picturesque layup and a behind-the-back pass to Joel Embiid that sent the crowd into conniptions.

By halftime, Fultz's impact had already been felt: six minutes, two points, three assists, one rebound, and plus-four while on the court.

Markelle Fultz scores 10 points in his return to the Sixers.

If the first half was about Fultz getting his feet wet, the second saw him dive into the deep end. He drove into a defender, flipped the ball up with his back to the basket, and banked it in perfectly. Seconds later, he attacked again off a cut, saw a defender rotate, and released the layup a split second sooner than he normally would have to avoid getting his shot rejected. Another six minutes, another positive impact.

It appeared Fultz's night might be done. With the Sixers having blown the game open, however, the fans got antsy. They wanted more Fultz. So they chanted his name. Over and over and over again. Coach Brett Brown finally relented.

The 19-year-old rewarded his patient fans with perhaps the best proof of having truly come back: a crossover and pull-up jump shot that sent the Sixers crowd into an absolute frenzy.

Just like that, the rookie's long-awaited return was over. His final stat line: 14 minutes, 10 points (5-13 FG), eight assists, four rebounds, and an impressive plus-16 while on the court.

It is worth noting that Fultz and Philadelphia decided Monday night would be an appropriate date for his return. The game was a nationally televised contest against a very playoff-desperate Nuggets team. The 76ers are still trying to secure their own seeding out East. The 123-104 victory would have been important anyway. For the Sixers, it became something even more.

Playoff Picture: If the season ended today

Philadelphia has waited a long time for The Process to reach fruition. Just Sunday, they clinched their first playoff berth since 2012. They have suffered more losses and waited for more young stars over the last half-decade than many fans of an entire generation.

On Monday, neither they nor Fultz had to wait any longer.