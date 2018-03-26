Legendary Moments In NBA History: Michael Jordan scores 69 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In leading the Chicago Bulls to six NBA titles in eight seasons, Michael Jordan crafted a legacy of game-winning shots, MVPs, scoring crowns and other accolades. One year before his first Finals run, Jordan logged his best scoring game ever.

On March 28, 1990, Michael Jordan scored a career-best 69 points in the Bulls' 117-113 overtime win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jordan shot 23-for-37 overall (2-for-6 on 3-pointers) and was 21-for-23 from the free-throw line as he led a consistent scoring attack all game. He scored 16 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 20 in the third, 10 in fourth and eight more in overtime.

He also grabbed a game-high 18 rebounds, becoming one of six players with 60-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in a game since 1986. The other players to accomplish the feat? David Robinson, Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone and James Harden.

"I didn't think about being tired because I wanted to win the game," Jordan said after playing 50 minutes. "I've been in that situation where I've scored a lot of points and we lost, and I didn't want that to happen.

"So I kept pushing myself, kept talking to myself, saying, 'Don't stop, don't stop. Keep going.' You feel better about the effort when you win."

Box score | More This Week In History