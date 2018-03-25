Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr rules out Stephen Curry for first round

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has ruled out Stephen Curry for the first round of the playoffs, telling reporters before Sunday's game with the Jazz there's "no way" the two-time MVP will return from the sprained left knee ligament he suffered last Friday against the Hawks.

"Oh, there's no way he's playing in the first round," Kerr said. "So yeah, we have to be ready to play without him and see how he's coming along. The good thing is, we've been through this before. We should feel good about our ability to play through this stuff. Steph also has a history of coming back strong."

Steve Kerr just said Steph Curry won’t play in the first round of the playoffs👀 pic.twitter.com/U8zHF02OIi — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) March 25, 2018

Curry was ruled out for at least three weeks after the latest injury in a season he's suited up for just 51 of a possible 72 games.

The best case scenario would have had Curry return just before the start of the first round, which begins on April 14 -- 22 days after he was injured.

But with the Warriors facing a favorable matchup with their likely second-place finish in the Western Conference, Kerr obviously isn't ready to take any chances with his second-leading scorer.