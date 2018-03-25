Around The League
Around The League

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr rules out Stephen Curry for first round

Mar 25, 2018 7:11 PM ET

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has ruled out Stephen Curry for the first round of the playoffs, telling reporters before Sunday's game with the Jazz there's "no way" the two-time MVP will return from the sprained left knee ligament he suffered last Friday against the Hawks.

"Oh, there's no way he's playing in the first round," Kerr said. "So yeah, we have to be ready to play without him and see how he's coming along. The good thing is, we've been through this before. We should feel good about our ability to play through this stuff. Steph also has a history of coming back strong."

Curry was ruled out for at least three weeks after the latest injury in a season he's suited up for just 51 of a possible 72 games. 

The best case scenario would have had Curry return just before the start of the first round, which begins on April 14 -- 22 days after he was injured.

But with the Warriors facing a favorable matchup with their likely second-place finish in the Western Conference, Kerr obviously isn't ready to take any chances with his second-leading scorer. 

 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.