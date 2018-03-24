Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out at least three weeks with Grade 2 MCL sprain

Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry suffered a Grade 2 sprain in his left knee Friday night and will be out at least three weeks, the team announced Saturday. 

Anthony Slater of the Athletic points out it's a slightly different injury from the MCL 1 sprain Curry suffered two years ago in the playoffs.  

Curry returned Friday night after missing six games nursing an injured right ankle.

''Kind of a strange, cruel twist of fate,'' coach Steve Kerr said. ''He rehabs his ankle for the last couple weeks, he gets that strong and then the knee goes. So we'll see what happens and we'll keep our fingers crossed.''

Curry grimaced as he hopped around and made it to the bench on a tender left side with 3:09 left in the third quarter after JaVale McGee fell over and the center's right elbow appeared to pound into Curry's left knee.

''I was just trying to block a shot and I ran into him,'' McGee said.

The two-time MVP immediately sat in a chair and put his head down before going into the locker room.

 
