Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas to miss two games with sore hip

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Mar 24, 2018 6:35 PM ET

Isaiah Thomas will miss the next two games with a hip injury.

The sliding Lakers will see if they can dig out of their four-game losing streak without the services of Isaiah Thomas.

The two-time All-Star guard will miss Saturday's game against Memphis and Monday's tilt at Detroit due to a sore left hip, according to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell. Thomas, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer, missed the first two-and-a-half months of the season with hip issues stemming from an injury suffered during the 2017 NBA Playoffs as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Thomas was traded to Cleveland later in the offseason.  His stay with the Cavs was not long, however, as he was dealt with to the Lakers after playing just 15 games with Cleveland. Since then, Thomas has averaged 15.6 points per conetst on 38.3 percent shooting while coming off the bench in all but one of his 17 games with Los Angeles.

 

