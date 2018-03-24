Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul to miss game vs. Pelicans with sore hamstring

The Rockets will take on the Pelicans with only half of its star-studded backcourt on Saturday night.

Chris Paul, who also sat out Thursday's win against Detroit, will be inactive due to hamstring soreness. The nine-time All-Star has not missed consecutive games since late-December.

MDA confirms that both Chris Paul (hammy) and Luc Mbah a Moute (sore knee) are out tonight against New Orleans. He added that Chris is progressing well. — Craig Ackerman (@ca_rockets) March 24, 2018

Houston has suffered seven of its league-low 14 losses with Paul out of the lineup. In his first season with the Rockets since being traded from the Clippers during the offseason, Paul is averaging 18.8 points, 7.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Paul could return as soon as Sunday, when Houston hosts the Atlanta Hawks.