Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul to miss game vs. Pelicans with sore hamstring

Mar 24, 2018 6:45 PM ET

Chris Paul will miss Saturday's game against the Pelicans with a sore hamstring.

The Rockets will take on the Pelicans with only half of its star-studded backcourt on Saturday night. 

Chris Paul, who also sat out Thursday's win against Detroit, will be inactive due to hamstring soreness. The nine-time All-Star has not missed consecutive games since late-December.

Houston has suffered seven of its league-low 14 losses with Paul out of the lineup. In his first season with the Rockets since being traded from the Clippers during the offseason, Paul is averaging 18.8 points, 7.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Paul could return as soon as Sunday, when Houston hosts the Atlanta Hawks.

