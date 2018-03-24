Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry injures left knee vs. Atlanta Hawks

The hopes for a healthy Stephen Curry took another blow on Friday night when the two-time Kia MVP suffered a left knee injury in the third quarter against Atlanta.

After contesting a shot, Warriors teammate JaVale McGee fell backwards into Curry's left leg, immediately causing the star guard to limp in pain. He promptly exited the game and then went to the locker room for further medical attention. The Warriors' initial diagnosis is an MCL injury, with Curry scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury.

Injury update: Stephen Curry (left knee strain) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 24, 2018

Curry had just returned to the lineup after missing the previous six games due to a right ankle sprain. The stretch marked the second significant amount of time missed due to a right ankle injury this season. Friday's setback came after Curry scored 29 points in just 25 minutes of play.

The Warriors are battling a bevy of injuries to their star players. Klay Thompson remains out with a fractured right thumb. Draymond Green is sidelined with a pelvic contusion. Kevin Durant has missed the last four games with a fractured rib.