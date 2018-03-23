Around The League
Around The League

Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not play tonight vs. Chicago Bulls

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 23, 2018 12:37 PM ET

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out the second half against the Clippers after spraining his ankle.

The Milwaukee Bucks have 11 games left in their season, but will be playing at least one of those without their superstar forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls (8 ET, NBA League Pass), the team announced, due to the right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers. According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Antetokounmpo did not travel with the team to Chicago and also had an MRI on his ankle recently.

Friedell reports that Bucks interim coach Joe Prunty didn't sound too worried that his All-Star forward will miss a lot of time. But Prunty was also not sure when Antetokoumpo would return to the lineup.

Antetokounmpo was injured in the second quarter against the LA Clippers. He appeared to get hurt when he tripped over teammate Shabazz Muhammad under Milwaukee's basket. He stayed in the game for a brief period, but hobbled around the court while grimacing. He went to the locker room with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter and did not return.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points per game. He had 12 points before departing Wednesday's game.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.