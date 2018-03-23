Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not play tonight vs. Chicago Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks have 11 games left in their season, but will be playing at least one of those without their superstar forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls (8 ET, NBA League Pass), the team announced, due to the right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers. According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Antetokounmpo did not travel with the team to Chicago and also had an MRI on his ankle recently.

Friedell reports that Bucks interim coach Joe Prunty didn't sound too worried that his All-Star forward will miss a lot of time. But Prunty was also not sure when Antetokoumpo would return to the lineup.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out tonight with a right ankle sprain. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 23, 2018

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right ankle) will not play vs. Bulls tonight. He did not travel to Chicago. https://t.co/GMPFJKKpOx — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 23, 2018

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an MRI on the ankle, according to Bucks interim head coach Joe Prunty. Prunty doesn't sound concerned that Antetokounmpo will miss a lot of time, but his return date remains unclear at this point. https://t.co/uyGCq2Dd7H — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 23, 2018

Antetokounmpo was injured in the second quarter against the LA Clippers. He appeared to get hurt when he tripped over teammate Shabazz Muhammad under Milwaukee's basket. He stayed in the game for a brief period, but hobbled around the court while grimacing. He went to the locker room with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter and did not return.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points per game. He had 12 points before departing Wednesday's game.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.