With playoff hopes on the line, Denver Nuggets enduring grueling seven-game, 15-day road trip

Excuse Malone for not having all the cities or the right order. He didn’t have the Nuggets’ four-page itinerary for this trek in front of him. In addition to the flight times and hotels, it lists 14 breakfast or brunch meetings – at least this is no Donner party – five practices, six shootarounds and of course seven games. With two buses to and from every arena and airport.

In air miles, Denver will travel approximately 5,609. That’s the equivalent of flying twice across the United States – New York to Los Angeles and back – with a bonus flight from L.A. to Denver.

“You have to get past it,’’ Malone said. “No one’s ever happy with their schedule. We have to embrace it and make the most of it.

“But all I know, for us, we’ve had a four-game road trip, a six-game road trip and a seven-game road trip. And there are two teams in our division whose longest road trips are three games. There is no competitive balance to that, in my opinion.”

It galls some in the Nuggets’ traveling party that the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder have not and will not take to the road for more than three consecutive games all season.

Denver already had trips of four and six games, going a combined 4-6. It is 1-2 so far on this one, with a humiliating loss at Memphis, a double-overtime setback at Miami and a cruise past the Bulls Wednesday.

The Nuggets are trying not think too much about their home Pepsi Center, which hasn’t been taken over by the Grammys, an NCAA regional, a rodeo or any other event overstaying its welcome. This is simply how the schedule broke.

After facing the Wizards Friday night at Capital One Arena, the Nuggets hit the hurry-up-and-wait portion of the trip. They don’t play again until Monday night at Philadelphia, but that’s the front end of a back-to-back that has them rushing to face the Raptors Tuesday. Then they have until Friday to get to OKC and deal with the Thunder.

“I think it’s part of the NBA changing what they want to do with the schedule,” said veteran forward Richard Jefferson, who in 16 previous NBA seasons couldn’t recall taking such a trip. “So instead of playing four games in five nights, you’re playing four games over 10 nights. The schedule gets spaced out completely. We were home for three weeks. Now we’re on the road for two.”

Jefferson said this travel pace is better than what teams faced before on multi-game trips. “You’re staying the night in a lot of cities,” he said. “You’re able to get more rest, you’re able to get better sleep.”

The touring version of the Nuggets haven’t gotten nearly the same reviews this season as the home show. Denver is 27-10 at the Pepsi Center, flexing its high-altitude advantage in the building where it enjoyed a six-game homestand early in the schedule and then played 14 of 19 from Dec. 30 to Feb. 5.

Elsewhere, however, the Nuggets are just 12-23. They score nearly five points fewer per game than at home (107.3 to 112.2) and give up nearly five more (110.8 to 106.1) for a net swing in their point differential of minus-9.6. In all, they shoot worse, rebound less, pass the ball less adeptly, shoot fewer free throws and foul more when working out of a suitcase.

As unfair as this schedule grind might appear, the Nuggets had played five more games at home than on the road when this trip began. But they hadn’t used that for any cushion. They woke up Friday in ninth place in the West, same spot they were in before this trip began.

At 39-33, they were two games worse than Minnesota and Utah (both 41-31) for the final playoff spot. The Clippers, at 38-33, were breathing down the Nuggets’ necks a half-game back.

From this point, six of Denver’s final 10 games are on the road, including the four left on this trip. Then, after a pair at home against East playoff teams Milwaukee and Indiana next weekend, the Nuggets close against serious rivals: the Timberwolves, the Clippers, the Trail Blazers and the Wolves again.

Among the stops for the Nuggets: Memphis, Miami, Chicago, Washington, Philly, Toronto and OKC.

Assuming there still is grist for those rivalries by then.

“With [10] games to go, not only is every game important but every quarter, every possession,” Malone said. “The magnitude of it all is huge right now and our players understand, there are no more wasted opportunities. If we’re going to lose, make it a loss like we had in Miami, where we leave everything on the floor. It can’t be a loss where you’re kicking yourself after the game saying, ‘We should have or could have played harder.’ That can never be in the discussion right now.”

Coaches and players have unsheathed all their best coping techniques for what must not become a death march. Malone said having the team stay over a night in Miami was a nod to bonding and stress-relief, same as sharing a team dinner or heading off to a movie as a group.

Forward Wilson Chandler stressed rest and nutrition. “Just try to get as much rest as possible,” he said. “Sleep on the plane, sleep on the bus. Try not to stay up too late. Make sure you get enough calories, and eating healthy too.”

Big man Nikola Jokic rattled off ways to stay mentally and physically sharp. “Do the small things. Do the treatments,” he said. “If it’s 40 minutes, 30 minutes, do something to keep your body fresh. Go to the gym, take some shots maybe. Or just keep a kind of normal routine going.”

Veteran Paul Millsap’s sage advice? “ ‘Survive.’ That’s my tip,” Millsap said. “Get out there and do the best you can. I think that’s been our team. We’ve had guys out, I’ve been out [44 games with a wrist injury]. So we’ve had to survive and do the best we can.

“We haven’t been in the playoffs for a while. So I think it’s a good test for us. Sink or swim. You’ve got to earn your right to get into the playoffs. I think we’re earnin’ our right.”

Steve Aschburner has written about the NBA since 1980. You can e-mail him here, find his archive here and follow him on Twitter.

