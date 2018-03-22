Houston Rockets will sit Chris Paul (sore hamstring) against the Detroit Pistons

The Houston Rockets will sit point guard Chris Paul for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons to rest a sore hamstring, according to a report in the Houston Chronicle.

Paul, who could have been cleared to play, appeared to hurt his hamstring in the waning moments of the Rockets’ victory at Portland when he was reaching to grab a loose ball.

The Rockets are 11-7 in games which Paul has missed. Paul is averaging 18.8 points, 7.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game in his first season in Houston.