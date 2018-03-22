Around The League
Around The League

Houston Rockets will sit Chris Paul (sore hamstring) against the Detroit Pistons

From NBA media reports

Mar 22, 2018 7:34 PM ET

The Houston Rockets will sit point guard Chris Paul for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons to rest a sore hamstring, according to a report in the Houston Chronicle.

Paul, who could have been cleared to play, appeared to hurt his hamstring in the waning moments of the Rockets’ victory at Portland when he was reaching to grab a loose ball.

The Rockets are 11-7 in games which Paul has missed. Paul is averaging 18.8 points, 7.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game in his first season in Houston.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.