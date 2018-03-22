Hang Time
Hang Time Podcast: West playoff chase + Jemele Hill of The Undefeated

Mar 22, 2018 10:58 AM ET

Jemele Hill of The Undefeated joins me for a conversation about the NBA's evolution, the current state of the game, and much more (starts at 14:00 minute mark).

Plus, Greg Anthony and I discuss if the Rockets are the new favorites to win the title, the impact of injuries on the Warriors, and how the Cavaliers will move forward with coach Ty Lue sidelined. Then John Schuhmann stops by for some playoff trivia.

* * *

