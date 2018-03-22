Stephen Curry looks 'great' in first practice back since ankle injury

All-Star and former two-time Kia MVP winner Stephen Curry got back in the practice mix for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and, by all accounts, is looking pretty solid.

The Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass), a game that the club is reportedly targeting as a likely return date for Curry's return.

He's listed as probable for the contest, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steph Curry probable for tomorrow. The other three All-Stars won't play. Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant healing. Draymond Green still sore, likely to practice Saturday, play Sunday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 22, 2018

Curry has been out since March 8, which is when he sprained his right ankle against the San Antonio Spurs. He was cleared by the team to practice on Tuesday and did exactly that on Wednesday. His return was a welcome sight for the Warriors, who have been without fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (thumb). Additionally, Draymond Green exited Monday night's loss to San Antonio with a pelvic contusion.

Golden State trails the Houston Rockets by four games for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. The Warriors are a sparkling 40-10 with Curry this season, and would likely need him if they have any hope of catching the Rockets out West.

Golden State has been the top team in its conference in each of the last three seasons. This season, Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Warriors (53-18).