Around The League
Around The League

Stephen Curry looks 'great' in first practice back since ankle injury

From NBA media reports

Mar 22, 2018 6:44 AM ET

Stephen Curry has not played for the Warriors since March 8.

All-Star and former two-time Kia MVP winner Stephen Curry got back in the practice mix for the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and, by all accounts, is looking pretty solid.

The Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass), a game that the club is reportedly targeting as a likely return date for Curry's return.

He's listed as probable for the contest, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. 

Curry has been out since March 8, which is when he sprained his right ankle against the San Antonio Spurs. He was cleared by the team to practice on Tuesday and did exactly that on Wednesday. His return was a welcome sight for the Warriors, who have been without fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (thumb). Additionally, Draymond Green exited Monday night's loss to San Antonio with a pelvic contusion.

Golden State trails the Houston Rockets by four games for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference. The Warriors are a sparkling 40-10 with Curry this season, and would likely need him if they have any hope of catching the Rockets out West.

Golden State has been the top team in its conference in each of the last three seasons. This season, Curry is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Warriors (53-18). 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.