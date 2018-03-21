Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo out with sprained right ankle

Rich Rovito, Associated Press

Mar 21, 2018 9:23 PM ET

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo to sit out second half against the Clippers after spraining his ankle.

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo has left the Milwaukee Bucks' game Wednesday night and will not return after rolling his right ankle.

Antetokounmpo was injured in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers. He appeared to get hurt when he tripped over teammate Shabazz Muhammad under Milwaukee's basket. He stayed in the game for a brief period, but hobbled around the court while grimacing. He went to the locker room with about four minutes remaining in the second quarter and did not return.

The Bucks say Antetokounmpo has a right ankle sprain and was done for the game. Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points per game. He had 12 points before departing.

