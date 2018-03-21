Dwight Howard turns back the clock with vintage performance for Charlotte Hornets

Center Dwight Howard, in his first season in Charlotte, has quietly put together a strong bounce back season after two sub-par campaigns in Houston and Atlanta.

On Wednesday, the 14-year veteran became the fifth player in the last 40 years to record a 30 point and 30 rebound game.

Howard had 32 points and 30 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets stormed back to beat Brooklyn 111-105.

Player | Date | Team | Opp | Pts | Reb

Dwight Howard | March 21, 2018 | CHA | BKN | 32 | 30

Kevin Love | Nov. 11, 2012 | MIN | NYK | 31 | 31

Moses Malone | Feb. 11, 1982 | HOU | SEA | 38 | 32

Robert Parish | March 30, 1979 | GS | NYK | 30 | 32

Moses Malone | Feb. 9, 1979 | HOU | NOJ | 33 | 37

Source: Elias Sports Bureau

In 71 games this season, Howard is averaging 16.3 points per game and 12 rebounds for the Hornets. It is his best scoring average since his first season in Houston during the 2013-14 season when he had 18.3 points per game.

During the last two seasons, Howard averaged 13.5 points per game in his final season in Houston and his one season in his hometown Atlanta Hawks.