Report: Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving seeks second opinion on ailing left knee

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 20, 2018 6:02 PM ET

Kyrie Irving is expected to miss his fourth straight game tonight when Celtics meet the Thunder.

Tonight on TNT:  Thunder vs. Celtics (8 ET)

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving, not pleased with the lack of progress on his sore left knee, is expected to seek a second opinion, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Irving, in his first season with the Celtics, left March 11’s game against the Indiana Pacers with knee left soreness and is expected to miss his fourth game since tonight when the Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Irving is averaging 24.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 40.8 percent on 3-pointers.

