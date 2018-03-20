Report: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry targets Friday return

After losing their fourth All-Star to injury on Monday night, the Warriors may get at least one back in the mix later this week.

ESPN's Chris Haynes and Ramona Shelburne report that Stephen Curry could return from a sprained right ankle as soon as Friday if re-evaluations show it has healed sufficiently. He has missed the last five games due to the injury, a span in which Golden State has gone just 2-3.

Curry's return would likely precede that of fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (thumb), who have also been out of the lineup. Draymond Green exited Monday night's loss to San Antonio with a pelvic contusion.

The Warriors are a sparkling 40-10 with Curry this season, and would likely need him if they have any hope of catching the first-place Houston Rockets out West. Golden State has been the top team in their conference in each of the last three seasons. The two-time Kia Most Valauble Player is averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per contests for the Warriors (53-18) this season.