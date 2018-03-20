Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson to return Tuesday vs. Phoenix Suns

The Detroit Pistons are fighting to stay in the playoff hunt, but they will have Reggie Jackson back Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

According to Rod Beard of the The Detroit News, Jackson will return to the lineup for the first time since suffering a right ankle sprain Dec. 26. Jackson is slated to start at point guard and play about 15-16 minutes, Beard tweeted.

#Pistons Reggie Jackson will play tonight vs. #Suns, his first action since Dec. 26, after missing the last 37 games. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 21, 2018

Jackson will start and play 15-16 minutes https://t.co/4K6CpdmZoQ — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 21, 2018

The Pistons confirmed Jackson's return via Twitter.

In the 33 games prior to the injury, Jackson averaged 14.6 points and 5.5 assists in 27 minutes.