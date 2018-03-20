Around The League
Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson to return Tuesday vs. Phoenix Suns

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 20, 2018 9:00 PM ET

In the 33 games prior to the injury, Reggie Jackson averaged 14.6 points and 5.5 assists.

The Detroit Pistons are fighting to stay in the playoff hunt, but they will have Reggie Jackson back Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. 

According to Rod Beard of the The Detroit News, Jackson will return to the lineup for the first time since suffering a right ankle sprain Dec. 26. Jackson is slated to start at point guard and play about 15-16 minutes, Beard tweeted.

The Pistons confirmed Jackson's return via Twitter.

Watch: Reggie Jackson suffers right ankle sprain

