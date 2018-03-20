Boston Celtics pull off unique come-from-behind win over Oklahoma City Thunder

The Celtics' improbable rally was the first of its kind this season in the NBA

From NBA Twitter reports

Mar 21, 2018 12:17 AM ET

 

Highlights: Celtics 100, Thunder 99

The Boston Celtics pulled off an improbable comeback Tuesday, shocking the Thunder 100-99 to snap their six-game winning streak.

The victory wasn't just improbable, it was the first of its kind this season. According to ESPN Stats & Info, teams were 0-884 entering Tuesday's action when trailing by five or more points in the final 20 seconds of the game. The Celtics were down five with 16.8 left before rallying for the stunning win.

The Celtics have made a habit of pulling off comebacks. As ESPN points out, this was the Celtics' fourth go-ahead field goal in the final five seconds of a game this season, tied with the Thunder for most in the NBA.

 
Watch: Marcus Morris hits the game-winning 3-pointer to cap off rally

