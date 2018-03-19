Kevin Love to return from injury against Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night

* Tonight on ESPN: Bucks vs. Cavaliers (7 ET)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is active for tonight's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, interim coach Larry Drew announced before the game.

Love has not played since Jan. 29 because of a broken left hand, but had been targeting a date this week as a potential comeback. According to Drew, Love participated in shootaround this morning and will be on a minutes restriction during the game.

The return of Love comes on the same day coach Tyronn Lue announced he was taking a leave of absence from the team to address his health concerns.

Kyle Korver, Cedi Osman, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson all remain out for the Cavaliers.