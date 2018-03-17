Phoenix Suns' Marquese Chriss, Jared Dudley fined $25,000 for roles in incident

NEW YORK – Phoenix Suns forwards Marquese Chriss and Jared Dudley have each been fined for their roles in an on-court incident with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter of the Utah Jazz’s 116-88 win over the Suns on March 15 at Vivint Smart Arena, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Dudley, who was ejected for committing a Flagrant 2 against Jazz guard Ricky Rubio, has been fined $25,000 for initiating an altercation. Chriss, who was assessed a technical foul and also ejected, has been fined $25,000 for escalating the altercation by shoving Rubio.

To view the incident, click on the following link:

http://www.nba.com/video/2018/03/17/bbops-marquese-chriss-031518-pr