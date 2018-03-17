Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue does not coach second half vs. Chicago Bulls due to illness

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue did not return to the bench for the second half of Saturday night's game in Chicago.

Team officials said Tyronn Lue is in the locker room with an illness and is doubtful to return, reports ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

With the Cavs leading the Bulls 69-52 at halftime, Lue handed coaching duties over to assistant head coach Larry Drew.

This marks the third time this season an illness has stopped Lue from coaching. Lue left the bench in the middle of the second quarter of a 116-98 loss in Orlando with an undisclosed illness on Feb. 6, and he got sick before the start of the Cavaliers gamed on Dec. 21 game against Chicago and didn't coach at all.