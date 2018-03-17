Bulls' Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn sitting out against Cavaliers

Mar 17, 2018 7:54 PM ET

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Bulls are holding injured core players Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn out of Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Coach Fred Hoiberg says Markkanen is "significantly better" but will miss his third straight game because of lower back spasms. LaVine's surgically repaired left knee is sore and Dunn developed a toe problem in Thursday's game against Memphis.

Hoiberg says the injuries are not a "long-term concern." But LaVine, Markkanen and Dunn have made just 12 starts together since the blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler with Minnesota on draft night.

LaVine missed the first 42 games recovering from a torn ACL last season. Markkanen has missed nine - six for back issues, three for the birth of his child.
 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.